Victory Capital Receives Three 2021 United States Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received three prestigious 2021 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards based on risk-adjusted returns for the period ended November 30, 2020.

Category

2021 Refinitiv Lipper Award

Victory High Yield Fund, Y

(RSYYX) High Yield

(out of 102 funds) 5 Years

Victory Floating Rate Fund, Y

(RSFYX) Loan Participation

(out of 55 funds) 3 Years

Victory Floating Rate Fund, Y

(RSFYX) Loan Participation

(out of 51 funds) 5 Years

“We are honored to have multiple funds recognized by Refinitiv Lipper, including our Victory Floating Rate Fund receiving the award for both the three- and the five-year periods and the Victory High Yield Fund being recognized for the second consecutive year,” said Mannik S. Dhillon, President, Victory Capital Solutions. “These awards are reflective of our commitment to consistently deliver excellent, long-term risk-adjusted returns to our fund shareholders.”

The Victory High Yield Fund invests primarily in U.S.-based corporate bonds and debt securities rated below investment grade in an effort to provide higher levels of income and less sensitivity to interest rate changes than most other fixed income investments. The Fund may also hold select floating rate loans and other investments in domestic or foreign issuers.

The Victory Floating Rate Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income through investments primarily in floating rate loans and other floating rate investments. Most of the Fund’s investments will typically be below investment grade. The investment team considers several factors such as the issuer’s credit quality, management, capital structure, leverage, operational performance, and the business outlook for the industry of the issuer.