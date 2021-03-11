Wereldhave publishes its FY 2020 annual report and agenda for the 2021 AGM

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its 2020 Integrated Annual Report and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on April 26 at 11:00h CEST.

In light of the continuing Covid-19 crisis, the Meeting will be held online through a webcast, without physical attendance of shareholders. Shareholders can only exercise vote- and meeting rights if they have registered for the meeting. The registration confirmation contains a URL and a log-in code for the live webstream of the meeting. The Company offers shareholders the possibility to put questions by e-mail to investor.relations@wereldhave.com . Questions by e-mail can be sent until April 20, 2021 by shareholders who registered for the meeting. At the AGM these questions will be grouped and answered. Shareholders who have timely raised questions, can also put follow-up questions through a live chat function. These follow-up questions will be answered during the meeting, or within two working days afterwards on the website of the Company.