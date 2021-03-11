New Tech Elevator Campus to Help Dallas Residents Seize Booming Tech Opportunities

Dallas – which boasts the seventh largest concentration of high-tech jobs in the U.S. according to the Dallas Regional Chamber and has been named one of the ten hottest startup cities in America by Inc. Magazine – was a clear choice for Tech Elevator’s expansion. The city’s demand for tech jobs has been skyrocketing, and many Dallas natives are without the skills needed to seize them. Half of America’s high schoolers would be open to something other than a four-year degree if it offered a lower-cost, quicker path to a career, and that’s where Tech Elevator comes in.

Tech Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, announced today that it will expand its offerings with the opening of a new campus in Dallas.

“The decision to open the latest campus in Dallas was based on the enormous demand for technology talent from a thriving business community, as well as the belief that Tech Elevator’s industry-leading reskilling model can create more equitable paths to opportunity in the city than exist today,” said Anthony Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Tech Elevator. “Our goal is to help the people that live in and around Dallas qualify for one of the many in-demand opportunities popping up left and right in their own backyard.”

Graduates from Tech Elevator programs fill tech roles in every type of company – from startup, to tech giant, to Fortune 500. Tech Elevator’s coding and career prep bootcamps are led by experienced instructors and provide students with the relevant skills and industry insight to qualify for an in-demand career after 14 weeks.

Tech Elevator has also earned a reputation as an industry leader for transparency in employment outcomes. Through its Pathway Program, a career-readiness track that runs parallel to its technical training, it has consistently produced some of the highest graduation and placement percentages of its kind, with the most recent results showing an audited graduation rate of 95% and job placement rate of 92%.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the city is how to ensure that the local Dallas community has access to the same opportunities as recent transplants, and that’s a problem we at Tech Elevator intend to solve,” concluded Hughes.

Tech Elevator has produced over 1,700 graduates to date, with alumni working at companies including JP Morgan Chase, PNC Bank, Progressive Insurance, GE Aviation, and Accenture.

To learn more, visit https://www.techelevator.com/dallas

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator – a Stride company – is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program to land a meaningful job in tech. Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 1,500 graduates into software development roles in over 430 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Tech Elevator was acquired by Stride, Inc. in 2020. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

