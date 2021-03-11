Maarten Heijbroek appointed CEO of Stahl

 

Stahl is pleased to announce today the appointment of Maarten Heijbroek as future CEO of the Company, starting July 1st, 2021, as well as member of the Board.

He will succeed Huub van Beijeren, who has decided to retire, after having greatly contributed to the growth and success of Stahl over the past fourteen years. Huub will continue to serve Stahl as a Board member.

Maarten is currently President Consumer Care at Croda International Plc in the UK, a FTSE 100 company. He started his career in Unilever’s B2B chemical business Uniqema in 1992. At Uniqema he gained broad senior commercial experience in a global context. He joined Croda in 2006 through the acquistion of Uniqema, and in 2012 he was promoted to Croda's Group Executive Committee as President of Performance Technologies and recently became responsible for the Consumer Care division.

Félicie Thion de La Chaume, Executive Vice-President at Wendel and member of the Board of Stahl said: “We are very pleased about the upcoming arrival of Maarten Heijbroek as CEO of Stahl. His broad experience in the chemicals sector within a global company as well as his track record of growing businesses organically and through M&A will be real assets to support Stahl in the next steps of its development. We would also like to warmly thank Huub van Beijeren with whom we have worked in partnership for fourteen years and who very successfully developed the global leading position of Stahl over the years. We wish him a well-deserved retirement and thank him for having extended his tenure in order to see the company through the height of the Covid-19 crisis”.

Maarten Heijbroek said: “I am delighted to join Stahl and to lead this high-performance organisation. I am looking forward to work together with this talented team to continue its success and further develop the company’s position as a global leader in surface chemicals”.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

About Stahl

Stahl is the global leader in the specialty chemical treatment of leather, as well as associated services. Stahl also produces polymers and high-performance coatings for various materials such as textiles, paper, plastic, rubber and wood. Stahl offers a wide range of solutions to the automotive, shoe, apparel & accessories and home interior sectors, and for industrial applications.

Attachment




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

