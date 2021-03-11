 

Cree, Inc. to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

11.03.2021, 22:00   

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president of Wolfspeed, will be presenting virtually at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:00PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.

About Cree, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the company has served as the global leader in silicon carbide technology and production, leading the worldwide transition from silicon to silicon carbide. Customers leverage the Wolfspeed product portfolio for disruptive technology solutions that support a more efficient, sustainable future including electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, power supplies, renewable energy and storage, as well as aerospace and defense. Our people are dedicated to driving a significant shift in the technology sector and creating a global semiconductor powerhouse.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.



