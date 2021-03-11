Cree, Inc. to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president of Wolfspeed, will be presenting virtually at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:00PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.