 

Ulta Beauty Announces CEO Transition

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, leads the industry with its unparalleled beauty authority, retail innovation, diverse assortment and passionate associates. Following a thorough succession planning process, the company today announced leadership changes to drive continuity and continued momentum, all effective in June. Dave Kimbell, president, will succeed Mary Dillon as chief executive officer and will be nominated to stand for election to the company’s board of directors at the 2021 annual stockholders meeting. Dillon will transition to the role of executive chair of the board of directors. Kecia Steelman, currently chief store operations officer, will be elevated to the role of chief operating officer.

“It has been the honor of my career to lead the Ulta Beauty family for the last eight years and a true joy to have been inspired by our dedicated associates and beauty-loving guests daily. Our strategies, culture and continuous innovation have strengthened our business model, ensuring we are well-positioned to continue leading the industry,” said Dillon. “Throughout my time with the company, I have worked closely with our board on strategic succession plans, and I believe now is the right time to begin a CEO transition. Dave is a world-class business leader with incredible passion, deep beauty expertise, unwavering drive and a values-based leadership style. The board, executive team and I could not be more thrilled to congratulate and support Dave as he takes this new role. There is no one better suited to unlock even more beautiful possibilities.”

A results-driven, inclusive leader, Kimbell is highly regarded in the beauty industry and has been pivotal in developing and executing growth strategies to move the Ulta Beauty business forward. He joined Ulta Beauty as chief marketing officer in 2014 and continually expanded his leadership responsibilities, named chief merchandising and marketing officer in 2015 and ultimately assuming the role of president in 2019. His proven track record of success spans his tenure with the company and is rooted in deep expertise across corporate strategy, merchandising, insights and analytics, marketing and brand development, loyalty, innovation, and business transformation.

