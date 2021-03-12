 

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2021

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2021

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

  		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
02/28/2021 54,936,687  

Total gross of voting rights: 54,936,687

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,888,687

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment




Wertpapier


