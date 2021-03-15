Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Expanded Spider Silk Protection with Patent Granted in Vietnam

Patent number 26612, titled "A Chimeric Spider Silk Polypeptide, Composite Fiber Comprising the Polypeptide and Method of Making a Chimeric Spider Fiber" was issued to the University of Notre Dame (UND) under the Company's exclusive license agreement. Under the terms of that agreement, the Company paid for the development of the technology and the costs of patents issued to UND in exchange for exclusive global licensing rights. This patent provides protection for the Company's proprietary recombinant spider silk through September of 2031.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the University of Notre Dame has been granted a Vietnamese patent on spider silk technology developed pursuant to the collaborative research agreement with Kraig . This patent plays a vital role in Kraig’s growing portfolio of spider silk Intellectual Property. The Company’s recombinant spider silk production is headquartered in central Vietnam.

With today’s announcement, the Company now expands protection for its spider silk technologies to include; Australia, South Korea, Canada, and Vietnam, with numerous other applications in other jurisdictions under review.

“Recognition by the Vietnamese government of our specialized spider silk technologies opens new doors and opportunities for production expansion within Vietnam. Congratulations are in order for the researchers at the University of Notre Dame and Kraig for the breakthroughs that led to this patent. I would also offer a special thanks to our counsel at Workmann Nydegger, who have done an excellent job of spearheading Kraig’s IP filings,” said COO Jon Rice. “Our team at Kraig continues to prove that our vision for a cost-effective and environmentally responsible system for the mass commercialization of spider silk is now a reality.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

