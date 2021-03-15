 

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Expanded Spider Silk Protection with Patent Granted in Vietnam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:05  |  23   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the University of Notre Dame has been granted a Vietnamese patent on spider silk technology developed pursuant to the collaborative research agreement with Kraig . This patent plays a vital role in Kraig’s growing portfolio of spider silk Intellectual Property. The Company’s recombinant spider silk production is headquartered in central Vietnam.

Patent number 26612, titled "A Chimeric Spider Silk Polypeptide, Composite Fiber Comprising the Polypeptide and Method of Making a Chimeric Spider Fiber" was issued to the University of Notre Dame (UND) under the Company's exclusive license agreement. Under the terms of that agreement, the Company paid for the development of the technology and the costs of patents issued to UND in exchange for exclusive global licensing rights. This patent provides protection for the Company's proprietary recombinant spider silk through September of 2031.

With today’s announcement, the Company now expands protection for its spider silk technologies to include; Australia, South Korea, Canada, and Vietnam, with numerous other applications in other jurisdictions under review.

“Recognition by the Vietnamese government of our specialized spider silk technologies opens new doors and opportunities for production expansion within Vietnam. Congratulations are in order for the researchers at the University of Notre Dame and Kraig for the breakthroughs that led to this patent. I would also offer a special thanks to our counsel at Workmann Nydegger, who have done an excellent job of spearheading Kraig’s IP filings,” said COO Jon Rice. “Our team at Kraig continues to prove that our vision for a cost-effective and environmentally responsible system for the mass commercialization of spider silk is now a reality.”

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes,” "plans,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "foresees,” "estimated,” "hopes,” "if,” "develops,” "researching,” "research,” "pilot,” "potential,” "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include future sales of SpydaSilk and descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Expanded Spider Silk Protection with Patent Granted in Vietnam ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Increases Planned Production by Doubling Near Term Spider Silk Production Schedule
02.03.21
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Spider Silk Patent Granted in Canada
23.02.21
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories receives its first-ever Spider Silk shipment from its Vietnamese production facility
16.02.21
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories files for International Patents in Key Spider Silk Knock-in Knock-out Technology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
45
Spinnenseide endlich kommerziell erfolgreich?