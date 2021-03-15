Akoustis to Present at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference Today

Management Will Webcast a Fireside Chat at 11:00 am ET





Charlotte, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the 33rd Annual Roth Conference which is being held virtually between March 15-17, 2021. Akoustis will attend a fireside chat with analyst Suji Desilva at 11:00 am ET today, which will be webcast live at the following link: Roth Webcast .