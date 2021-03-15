 

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

15-March-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 15 March (12:15 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification by M&G plc is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law") in view of shareholding notifications crossing upwards the 5% voting rights threshold.

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 


25.02.21
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law
24.02.21
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A.
16.02.21
Designated Person Notification