 

Wealth Management Team Led by Andrew Vahab Joins First Republic

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a 10-person wealth management team led by Andrew Vahab has joined First Republic Investment Management in New York City and South Florida.

Vahab and colleague David Guthrie were both named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Evan Soff, David Stecker, and Vincent Zappola were each named Senior Vice President and Wealth Manager. Robert Nicastro and Michael Kantor were each named Vice President and Wealth Manager.

The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations. They are part of First Republic’s growing wealth management presence in New York City and South Florida.

“Andrew Vahab leads a team of exceptional wealth managers who have been very successful in helping clients achieve their objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “They share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service and are a terrific addition to our expanding team of wealth management professionals.”

Vahab serves ultra-high net worth clients through complex multigenerational financial solutions and capital market strategies. Before joining First Republic, he was a Director, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at Citi Personal Wealth Management. Vahab is active in his local community and serves on the board of the Youth Activity Center of Boca Raton and is also a Board Advisor for Lens on Life. Vahab earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional.

Guthrie provides clients with holistic wealth management solutions with a focus on fixed income, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, options and individual equities strategies. Before joining First Republic, he was a Director and Senior Wealth Advisor at Citi Personal Wealth Management. Guthrie earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Hofstra University.

Soff provides clients with multigenerational planning and risk management solutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor at Citi Personal Wealth Management. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from New York University.

Stecker serves clients through holistic multigenerational family planning. Before joining First Republic, he was a Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor at Citi Personal Wealth Management. Stecker earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree (cum laude) from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional.

