SOLIZE and HP Enable Sustainable 3D Production of Replacement NISMO Heritage Parts

Leading digital manufacturer SOLIZE partnering with HP Inc. on joint development of replacement parts for NISMO Heritage Parts

SOLIZE and HP first to deliver highly efficient, industrial-grade, and cost-effective just-in-time production of replacement parts for NISMO enthusiasts

3D printed parts include plastic harness protector for R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R

SOLIZE, HP and Nissan share commitment to sustainable production, finding innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.

TOKYO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLIZE Corporation and HP Inc. continuing their long-standing partnership to advance digital manufacturing, today announced the joint development and on-demand production of discontinued replacement parts for Nissan’s NISMO Heritage Parts program. The two companies are the first to design and manufacture 3D-printed replacement parts for NISMO enthusiasts.

After working with Nissan to identify ideal parts for 3D production, SOLIZE then partnered with HP to optimize high-quality commercial parts and take advantage of the advanced capabilities provided by HP’s Multi Jet Fusion platform for production. The first part identified for restoration using 3D printing is a plastic part of the harness protector for the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The part is produced using HP High Reusability PA 11 which provides high mechanical properties and design flexibility.

“SOLIZE has more than 30 years of experience and has honed its technology since it first deployed 3D printers in Japan.” said Yasutoshi Kudo, President & CEO, SOLIZE Corporation. “We have jointly developed 3D printing technology with Nissan for commercial parts that have been discontinued and take charge of manufacturing the parts. With HP’s market leading 3D printing technology, we are able to support industries including automotive with sustainable production that delivers fast, high-quality and cost-effective results.”

Rebuilding Supply Chains with Sustainable Production

To facilitate repairs and parts replacement, automobile manufacturers are required to provide replacement parts for their products over extended periods of time. Producing or storing parts for vehicles that have been discontinued, upgraded, or overhauled can be challenging and expensive as manufacturers must retain molds and manage inventory storage and logistics.