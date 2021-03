DSV, 873 - Annual general meeting of DSV Panalpina A/S 15 March 2021

1. Report of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company´s activities in 2020.

The report was not subject for voting. The annual general meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation of the 2020 Annual Report with the audit report for adoption.

The 2020 Annual Report was approved.

3. Presentation and approval of the 2020 Remuneration Report.

The 2020 Remuneration Report was approved.

4. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

It was approved that the basic fee for remuneration of the Board of Directors will be DKK 500,000 in 2021.

5. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2020 Annual Report.

The Board of Directors´ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 4.00 per share to be paid out, was approved.

6. Election of members for the Board of Directors.

Thomas Plenborg, Jørgen Møller, Annette Sadolin, Birgit W. Nørgaard, Malou Aamund, Beat Walti and Niels Smedegaard were re-elected as members of the board.

7. Election of auditor(s).

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor of the company.

8. Proposed resolutions.

8.1 Reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association.

The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 6,000,000 and the related amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

8.2 Authorisation to acquire treasury shares.

The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 22,400,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

8.3 Amendments to Article 7 of the Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors proposal to amend Article 7 of the Articles of Association was approved.

8.4 Amendments to the Remuneration Policy.

The Board of Directors proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy was approved.

8.5 Shareholder proposal on reporting on climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

The shareholder proposal on reporting on climate-related financial risks and was approved.

