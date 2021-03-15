Erratum for the english version of the press release "Ascencio completes its Bellefleur retail park in Couillet with the acquisition of its main food driver" : see the yellow highlight in the text.

Erratum for the english version of the press release "Ascencio completes its Bellefleur retail park in Couillet with the acquisition of its main food driver"

Dear Madam, Sir, Erratum for the english version of the press release "Ascencio completes its Bellefleur retail park in Couillet with the acquisition of its main food driver" : see the yellow highlight in the text. Sincerely yours, …



