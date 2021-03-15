Erratum for the english version of the press release "Ascencio completes its Bellefleur retail park in Couillet with the acquisition of its main food driver"
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 15.03.2021, 18:37 | 2 | 0 |
Dear Madam, Sir,
Erratum for the english version of the press release "Ascencio completes its Bellefleur retail park in Couillet with the acquisition of its main food driver" : see the yellow highlight in the
text.
Sincerely yours,
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0