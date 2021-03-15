 

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference. The company’s presentation will be available on March 24 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9LVs-hFbRry4vGOD1YIokA.

The presentation will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.



