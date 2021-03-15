 

PAE to Present at the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 21:15  |  18   |   |   

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) will present at the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference. Charlie Peiffer, PAE’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat question-and-answer session on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET.

Interested parties are invited to access the webcast from the PAE Investor Relations website and may register for an email reminder using the “Events and Presentations” link. An archive of the webcast will be available on the PAE Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

About PAE

For over 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that statements made at the conference are as of the date of the conference and PAE does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live at the conference or in the archived webcast. Matters discussed at the conference may include forward-looking statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations and cash flows, financial results, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, potential impact of COVID-19, integration of Metis Solutions Corporation and CENTRA Technology, Inc., effects of regulation, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, risks related to IDIQ contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, and risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations and bid protests. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PAE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PAE’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

For investor inquiries regarding PAE:

Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations
PAE
703-717-6017
mark.zindler@pae.com

For media inquiries regarding PAE:

Terrence Nowlin
Senior Communications Manager
PAE
703-656-7423
terrence.nowlin@pae.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAE to Present at the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) will present at the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference. Charlie Peiffer, PAE’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual presentation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
PAE Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
PAE to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
18.02.21
PAE Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
18.02.21
PAE Awarded Seat on Department of Justice MEGA 5 IDIQ