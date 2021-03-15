Phillips 66 to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Chairman and CEO Greg Garland will speak to investors and securities analysts at two upcoming conferences: the Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT; and the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT. Both events will be held virtually.

Garland will discuss value creation in an evolving energy landscape and provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, including its commitment to disciplined capital allocation.