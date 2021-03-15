 

Phillips 66 to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Chairman and CEO Greg Garland will speak to investors and securities analysts at two upcoming conferences: the Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT; and the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT. Both events will be held virtually.

Garland will discuss value creation in an evolving energy landscape and provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, including its commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcasts, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.



Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Phillips 66 Releases Inaugural Human Capital Management Report
09.03.21
Phillips 66 Lubricants Launches e-ShieldTM Line for Electric Vehicles
08.03.21
Phillips 66 Contributes $450,000 to Houston Winter Storm Relief Efforts
01.03.21
Phillips 66 Names Industry Leader Mark Lashier as President and Chief Operating Officer
25.02.21
Phillips 66 and Faradion Developing Sodium-ion Battery Materials

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
89
Phillips 66 Reports Second-Quarter Earnings of $1.0 Billion or $1.84 Per Share