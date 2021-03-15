CAPREIT Announces March 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its March 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2021.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.