 

Fnac Darty launches an issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2027 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 08:55  |  101   |   |   

Fnac Darty launches an issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2027 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million

Fnac Darty (the “Company” or the “Group”) announces today the launch of an issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) of the Company due March 23, 2027 (the “Bonds”) by way of a placement to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”)) only in accordance with Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million (the “Issuance”).

The net proceeds of the Issuance will be used to repay certain existing indebtedness of the Group, including the €200 million medium-term loan (Senior Term Loan Facility) due in April 2023.
           
The Bonds will be issued at par and will bear interest at an annual rate ranging from 0.0% to 0.5% from the Issue Date (as such term is defined below), payable annually in arrears on March 23 of each year (or on the following business day if such date is not a business day), and for the first time on March 23, 2022.

The nominal unit value of the Bonds will be set at a premium between 50% et 55% above the reference price of Fnac Darty ordinary shares1 (the "Shares") on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

The final terms and conditions of the Bonds are expected to be determined later today and settlement-delivery is expected to take place on March 23, 2021 (the “Issue Date”).

Unless previously converted and/or exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on March 23, 2027 (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day) (the “Maturity Date”).

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company and at the option of the bondholders under certain conditions.

In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed earlier at par plus accrued interest, at the Company’s option at any time from April 13, 2025 until the Maturity Date, subject to a minimum of 30 (but not more than 60) calendar days prior notice, if the arithmetic average, calculated over a period of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from among the 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the products of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s Shares on Euronext Paris on each trading day of the considered period and the applicable conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty launches an issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2027 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million Fnac Darty launches an issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2027 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million Fnac Darty (the “Company” or the “Group”) announces today the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Fnac Darty: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
23.02.21
Fnac Darty: 2020 full year results
23.02.21
Fnac Darty announces its new strategic plan, Everyday
23.02.21
Fnac Darty has partnered with Sofinco to promote and extend access to Darty Max