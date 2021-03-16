 

Humana Introduces CenterWell as the New Brand for a Range of Its Payer-Agnostic Health Care Services Offerings

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today a new brand – CenterWell – to describe and connect a range of the company’s payer-agnostic health care services offerings. The first Humana-owned care services to adopt the new brand will be its senior-focused primary care facilities that have operated as “Partners in Primary Care” in several states and as “Family Physicians Group” in the Orlando area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005335/en/

Staff of the CenterWell Senior Primary Care center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, wearing new, CenterWell-branded clothing and masks. (Photo: Business Wire)

In recent years, Humana has significantly expanded its health care services capabilities – from primary care to pharmacy to home care and more – in order to better serve its medical members, and to significantly strengthen its payer-agnostic care offerings. Now, the company is taking the next step with plans to unite various payer-agnostic services under the new CenterWell brand. These services help deliver on the promise of better quality and health outcomes, lower costs, and a simpler, more personalized experience for the people they touch.

“This new brand reflects the fact that our care-services businesses are growing and maturing – such as our payer-agnostic senior-focused primary care centers – and we need a brand that speaks to how we put our members and patients at the center of everything we do,” said Humana President and CEO Bruce D. Broussard. “When we place the individual at the center, focus on their individual needs and personalize the care we deliver to them, we have our best opportunity to help them be well and achieve their best health.”

The CenterWell logo features a blossom with three petals symbolizing physical, emotional and social wellness – important aspects of whole-person health that Humana’s care services solutions are designed to address.

Partners in Primary Care and Family Physicians Group first to adopt CenterWell brand

The new brand provides Humana with the flexibility to transition certain health care services offerings under the CenterWell brand, with those changes expected to roll out over the next 1-2 years. A leading senior-focused, payer-agnostic primary care medical group currently operating under two names will become the first CenterWell entity. Starting in April, Partners in Primary Care and Family Physicians Group will be known as CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

