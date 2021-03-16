 

Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Kentucky Derby Partnership with Kendall-Jackson and La Crema

Multi-year Deal Names Kendall-Jackson and La Crema the Preferred Wines of the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today a four-year partnership that names Kendall-Jackson and La Crema the Preferred Wines of the Kentucky Derby from 2021 through 2024.

Founder Jess Jackson started Kendall-Jackson in the early 1980s and built upon his success to expand and acquire other wineries, such as La Crema. The two sister wineries have been leading the wine category in popularity year after year. Kendall-Jackson has been the number one selling Chardonnay in America since 1992. La Crema played a fundamental role in propelling single-vineyard wines from cool-climate appellations and was an integral part of the Sonoma Coast’s rise to winemaking fame as one of the first wineries to craft Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the previously unfamiliar region.

The Jackson family’s storied legacy in winemaking runs deep, but their endeavors in the elite horse racing world are lesser known. Jackson ignited a life-long dream in 2005 when he and Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, established Stonestreet Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, where they have been named the leading North American commercial breeder of Thoroughbred yearlings nine times.

“To have passionate leaders in the horse racing community like Barbara Banke and the Jackson family support the Kentucky Derby with Kendall-Jackson and La Crema, two of their most prominent, critically-acclaimed wineries, just reinforces the tradition of excellence to which we are committed here at Churchill Downs,” said Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

“Our winemaking reputation is built on a vision that through a commitment to excellence, hard work, and integrity, you can accomplish great things,” said Barbara Banke. “Not only do we embrace these ideals as the backbone of our 40-year wine business, but also our approach to Thoroughbred horse racing. To bring two of our greatest passions together on the global stage at the Kentucky Derby is monumental for us, and we couldn’t be happier to be partners with Churchill Downs.”

As part of the 2021 sponsorship, Kendall-Jackson and La Crema will be poured at all Churchill Downs Racetrack events and highlighted in a variety of activations as the Preferred Wines of the Kentucky Derby.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

