Eguana Announces Debt Settlement Agreement With ITOCHU Corporation and Closing of Shares for Debt Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) announces that it has entered into a shares for debt agreement (the “Agreement”) with ITOCHU Corporation (“ITOCHU”). Under the terms of the Agreement, dated March 15, 2021, the Company and ITOCHU agreed to settle C$247,945.20 of debt (the “Debt”) through the issuance of 590,345 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of C$0.42 per share. The Debt arose pursuant to the terms of a convertible debenture certificate issued in connection with a private placement which closed on March 13, 2020.

The Agreement and the issuance of the Common Shares issuable thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.