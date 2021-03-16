 

Altus Group Collaborates with Yardi to Launch ARGUS Connector for Yardi Voyager

Integration between two leading CRE industry solutions streamlines workflows and enables more informed decision-making for clients

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, and Yardi Systems, Inc. (“Yardi”), a developer of industry-leading investment and property management software, collaborated to enable a seamless flow of data between Altus Group’s cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) and Yardi Voyager through the launch of Altus Group’s ARGUS Connector for Yardi Voyager.

The global CRE industry is served by a diverse set of real estate technology solutions. The resulting workflows can significantly increase complexity. ARGUS Connector for Yardi Voyager enables clients to seamlessly move data between the two solutions. Processes are streamlined, data quality and transparency improved, and the time to actionable insights is significantly reduced.

“We’re pleased to be collaborating with Yardi on the ARGUS Connector for Yardi Voyager to further provide clients with the visibility they require to maximize performance,” said Jim Hannon, President of Altus Analytics at Altus Group. “Integration between ARGUS Enterprise and Yardi Voyager delivers a seamless flow of data into AE to provide clients with an enhanced view across their portfolios from leasing activities to scenario planning and forecasting, reducing complexity and enabling clients to gain greater insights from their data.”

This product will bypass the need for up-front API integration development work and significantly accelerates fully integrated connectivity between platforms, automating the flow of basic lease and property data from Yardi Voyager to cloud-enabled AE. Connectivity between the two platforms is intended to help eliminate manual data entry and the need for custom processes, reducing data errors and increasing the speed of data updates.

“We are excited to provide our clients with out-of-the box connectivity between Yardi Voyager and cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise. Working closely with Altus Group, we have simplified integration between the two platforms, making it easier for clients to gain efficiency and combine data from both systems. The ultimate goal is to provide seamless, bi-directional flow of valuation data between ARGUS Enterprise and Yardi Voyager,” said Hans Pedersen, Senior Director at Yardi.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Elizabeth Lambe
Senior Manager, Global Communications
416-641-9787
elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com

Yardi Systems Inc.
Leah Etling
(800) 866-1144 x1207
Leah.Etling@Yardi.com




