Sparton Announces VRB Energy Agreement to Build China’s Largest Solar Integrated Battery System

VRB’s Chairman, Robert Friedland and CEO Mianyan Huang reported on the four-party agreement to build in phases, a 500 MWh PV and energy storage power station integrating VRB’s vanadium flow battery energy storage system (“VRB-ESS”). The project will be located in Xiangyang, Hubei Province at a new industrial park complex that will include a VRB-ESS manufacturing “Gigafactory”, and a vanadium flow battery energy research and development institute. It will eventually generate 1000 megawatts (1 GW) of power annually.

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc . ( TSXV : SRI ) (" Sparton " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that VRB Energy Inc. (“VRB”) reported, on March 15, 2021 an agreement signed on March 4th, 2021, to build China’s largest photo voltaic (“PV”) solar integrated battery system. Sparton owns a minority interest in VRB and was instrumental in organizing the acquisition and reactivation of VRB by the current majority shareholder, High Power Exploration (“HPX”).

Construction is scheduled to begin in May of 2021 with a 40 MW, 200 MWh system and 50 MW of annual battery manufacturing. This project builds on the success of the 3MW, 12 MWh solar plus storage system installed by VRB at Xiangyang in 2019.

There is a growing number of 100MW renewable energy and flow battery projects under development in many provinces in China. Many of these provinces are mandating minimums of 5-20% storage capacity to be integrated with new solar and wind power projects. Vanadium flow batteries have been recommended by the China Central Government as the technology of choice for large scale integrated battery installations.

VRB Energy is now the leading contender for multiple 100 MW-class projects scheduled under China’s infrastructure investment program, which is being accelerated as part of post-COVID economic stimulus. On the international front VRB is in discussions with a number of developers and utilities in the U.S., Australia, and South Africa for large 100 MW-class systems. The energy storage industry and VRB are clearly supporting the ongoing worldwide green energy revolution.

Details of the new contract and the full VRB News Release disseminated on March 15, 2021, can be seen at the following websites:

VRB is majority owned by High Power Exploration (“HPX”) which is a subsidiary of I-Pulse, a private innovative technology development company.

