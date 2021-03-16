 

Sparton Announces VRB Energy Agreement to Build China’s Largest Solar Integrated Battery System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 15:40  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that VRB Energy Inc. (“VRB”) reported, on March 15, 2021 an agreement signed on March 4th, 2021, to build China’s largest photo voltaic (“PV”) solar integrated battery system. Sparton owns a minority interest in VRB and was instrumental in organizing the acquisition and reactivation of VRB by the current majority shareholder, High Power Exploration (“HPX”).

VRB’s Chairman, Robert Friedland and CEO Mianyan Huang reported on the four-party agreement to build in phases, a 500 MWh PV and energy storage power station integrating VRB’s vanadium flow battery energy storage system (“VRB-ESS”). The project will be located in Xiangyang, Hubei Province at a new industrial park complex that will include a VRB-ESS manufacturing “Gigafactory”, and a vanadium flow battery energy research and development institute. It will eventually generate 1000 megawatts (1 GW) of power annually.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May of 2021 with a 40 MW, 200 MWh system and 50 MW of annual battery manufacturing. This project builds on the success of the 3MW, 12 MWh solar plus storage system installed by VRB at Xiangyang in 2019.

There is a growing number of 100MW renewable energy and flow battery projects under development in many provinces in China. Many of these provinces are mandating minimums of 5-20% storage capacity to be integrated with new solar and wind power projects. Vanadium flow batteries have been recommended by the China Central Government as the technology of choice for large scale integrated battery installations.

VRB Energy is now the leading contender for multiple 100 MW-class projects scheduled under China’s infrastructure investment program, which is being accelerated as part of post-COVID economic stimulus. On the international front VRB is in discussions with a number of developers and utilities in the U.S., Australia, and South Africa for large 100 MW-class systems. The energy storage industry and VRB are clearly supporting the ongoing worldwide green energy revolution.

Details of the new contract and the full VRB News Release disseminated on March 15, 2021, can be seen at the following websites:

www.vrbenergy.com, www.hpxploration.com, and www.ipulse-group.com and on VRB’s Twitter site “@Think VRB”.

VRB is majority owned by High Power Exploration (“HPX”) which is a subsidiary of I-Pulse, a private innovative technology development company.

DISCUSSION

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparton Announces VRB Energy Agreement to Build China’s Largest Solar Integrated Battery System TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that VRB Energy Inc. (“VRB”) reported, on March 15, 2021 an agreement signed on March 4th, 2021, to build China’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Director Declaration
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.06.20
3
Sparton lebt wieder.. Gold und Vanadium Batterientechnik