CareDx Strengthens Bioinformatics Capabilities with Acquisition of BFS Molecular

BFS Molecular brings extensive software and algorithm development capabilities for NGS transplant surveillance products that will add value to CareDx’s portfolio, including AlloSeq cfDNA and AlloSeq HCT. In addition to the acquisition of BFS Molecular, Tim Hague, CEO and Co-Founder of BFS Molecular, will join CareDx as Vice President of Global Lab Products Software. Mr. Hague was previously CEO of Omixon, a highly regarded innovator of NGS HLA typing solutions.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has acquired BFS Molecular S.R.L., a software company focused on NGS-based patient testing solutions.

“We are committed to improving patient lives across the transplant patient journey and world-class software engineering is critical to our success. With BFS Molecular now joining CareDx, we are adding to our bioinformatics and transplant surveillance software expertise and solidifying our presence in Europe,” said Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx.

“CareDx is a great fit for BFS Molecular,” said Mr. Hague. “It’s a thrill to be joining a team so dedicated to global innovation in transplantation.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

