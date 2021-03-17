 

CareDx Strengthens Bioinformatics Capabilities with Acquisition of BFS Molecular

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has acquired BFS Molecular S.R.L., a software company focused on NGS-based patient testing solutions.

BFS Molecular brings extensive software and algorithm development capabilities for NGS transplant surveillance products that will add value to CareDx’s portfolio, including AlloSeq cfDNA and AlloSeq HCT. In addition to the acquisition of BFS Molecular, Tim Hague, CEO and Co-Founder of BFS Molecular, will join CareDx as Vice President of Global Lab Products Software. Mr. Hague was previously CEO of Omixon, a highly regarded innovator of NGS HLA typing solutions.

“We are committed to improving patient lives across the transplant patient journey and world-class software engineering is critical to our success. With BFS Molecular now joining CareDx, we are adding to our bioinformatics and transplant surveillance software expertise and solidifying our presence in Europe,” said Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx.

“CareDx is a great fit for BFS Molecular,” said Mr. Hague. “It’s a thrill to be joining a team so dedicated to global innovation in transplantation.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s acquisition of BFS Molecular and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
investor@caredx.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareDx Strengthens Bioinformatics Capabilities with Acquisition of BFS Molecular SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
CareDx Names Ankur Dhingra as New Chief Financial Officer
25.02.21
CareDx Expands into the Pre-Transplant Kidney Space through TX Connect
24.02.21
CareDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
23.02.21
Spotlight on the CareDx’s Symposium at the Upcoming Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) Meeting