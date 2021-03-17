 

Information Analysis Inc Announces Two New Board Members

FAIRFAX, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC), a leading information technology services and modernization company, announced today the appointment of Jack Johnson to the company’s board of directors, effective March 15, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Jack to our board of directors. He brings decades of leadership in key areas, such as Cybersecurity, Cloud Services, strategy implementation, and technology development, that are vital to our future operations and strategy,” said Mark Krial, IAI’s Chairman of the Board. “Jack’s counsel and expertise will bring immediate energy to our board and strengthen IAI’s commitment to talent development and enhancing mission-critical solutions to better serve our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Jack Johnson is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Jack Johnson and Associates, LLC., of McLean, VA. This firm was established to bring the full breadth and depth of strategic business and security consulting that leverages over 40 years of experience as a senior government executive, Big Four Partner and Global Consulting firm executive. Previously, Jack Johnson served as a Partner with the firm of Guidehouse, the legacy PwC US Public Sector, and oversaw the entire Defense Sector, which includes all entities within the US Department of Defense; Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, all other defense organizations and other defense agencies, as well as NATO and all commercial aerospace and defense activities. He is a nationally and internationally recognized figure who serves as an industry consultant on a variety of security, law enforcement, risk management and intelligence related matters. Jack Johnson has served as a “Trusted Advisor” to senior officials within government, providing guidance in areas such as crisis management, best practices, organizational development and strategic planning. He routinely testifies before Congress on homeland security and national security related issues. Jack Johnson was appointed as the first Chief Security Officer (CSO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In this capacity he established the Office of the CSO, and assisted in the design and development of the Department. He directed all security related activities for the 22 agencies and over 200,000 employees that now comprise DHS, and served as the first DHS representative to the National Security Council. Prior to his appointment at DHS, Jack Johnson was in his 20th year with the United States Secret Service, and served in a series of roles with increasing responsibility, both domestically and internationally, ultimately retiring as the Deputy Assistant Direct in the Office of Government Liaison. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, a Masters in Forensic Science degree from George Washington University and has completed additional post-graduate study at the University of Virginia and Johns Hopkins School of Management.

In addition, IAI has added Stan Reese to the Board of Directors. Reese is the current President and CEO of IAI.

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a web application and e-business solutions provider, as well as a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the internet and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Information Analysis Incorporated’s business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include the failure to obtain sufficient contracts, and to profitably complete those contracts. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in IAI’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Stan Reese - CEO
(703) 293-7935  
sreese@infoa.com




