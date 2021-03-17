Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Closing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2028 and $200 million Senior Notes due 2028

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced that it successfully closed its previously announced offering of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes") and $300 million in aggregate principal amount of a senior secured Term Loan B due 2028 (the "Term Loan B"). The Additional Notes were priced at 103.25% of the principal amount and the Term Loan B has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 200 basis points.



The offer and sale of the Additional Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Additional Notes were sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and offered and sold outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.