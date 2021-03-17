Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Closing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2028 and $200 million Senior Notes due 2028
LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced that it successfully closed its previously announced
offering of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes") and $300 million in aggregate principal amount of a senior secured Term Loan B due
2028 (the "Term Loan B"). The Additional Notes were priced at 103.25% of the principal amount and the Term Loan B has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 200 basis points.
The offer and sale of the Additional Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Additional Notes were sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and offered and sold outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The Company will agree to register the Additional Notes for resale to the extent they are not freely tradable under the Securities Act a year after their issuance. The Additional Notes are not listed on any securities exchange or automated quotation system.
This press release is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act, is for informational purposes only and shall neither constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Additional Notes or any other securities.
About Churchill Downs Incorporated
Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.
