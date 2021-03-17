Global Partners LP Prices Public Offering of Series B Preferred Units

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) (“Global” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it has priced an offering of 3,000,000 of its 9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit (the “Series B Preferred Units”), at $25.00 per Series B Preferred Unit in an offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Distributions on the Series B Preferred Units will be payable quarterly and are cumulative from and including the date of original issue at a fixed rate of 9.50% per annum of the stated liquidation preference of $25.00. Global intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce indebtedness under its credit agreement. Global expects to close the sale of Series B Preferred Units on March 24, 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada.