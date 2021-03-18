 

ME2C Environmental Announces New Affiliation with Eleclear Technologies LLC

The New Firm is Developing New Technologies for Water & Soil Remediation

CORSICANA, TX, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced its participation in the creation of a new technologies firm, Eleclear Technologies, LLC.

Eleclear Technologies is based in Alabama and will be initially funded with $1.2 Million of new capital on a 70/30 basis between Dr. Scott A Drummond and ME2C Environmental to coincide with the ownership arrangement. ME2C Environmental will provide technical and research direction, along with the commercialization of the anticipated technologies. The initial technologies being developed by Eleclear will move to full pilot scale testing in the near future.

“Our collaboration with Dr. Drummond began in 2019 to further the development of sorbent technologies targeting environmental remediation and value-added by-products production. We understood the importance of providing a new solution to the industry to more effectively support wastewater and soil remediation,” commented Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C Environmental. “Eleclear Technologies has been formed as the commercial vehicle to further develop these environmental technologies and take them to market. It is the culmination of significant resources and joint efforts from both parties. We are excited to develop, through Eleclear, highly effective, innovative, and affordable solutions addressing relevant issues facing today’s environmental challenges across the USA,” concluded MacPherson.

Information about Eleclear Technologies will soon be available at www.me2cenvironmental.com/eleclear.

About ME2C Environmental

ME2C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

