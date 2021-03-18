GreenBox POS to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group and taking place March 23-25, 2021.



Ben Errez, Chairman, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.