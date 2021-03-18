 

Aegon publishes its 2020 Integrated Annual Report

Aegon N.V. today published its 2020 Integrated Annual Report.

The report provides an overview of the trends and challenges Aegon’s business is facing, its strategy, and how the company shares and creates value through a responsible approach to business. The report contains the 2020 consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements for Aegon N.V..

Aegon will also file its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Digital copies of Aegon's 2020 Integrated Annual Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F are available here. A hard copy of the 2020 Integrated Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, can be ordered free of charge by sending a request to our Investor Relations department.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements
 The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

