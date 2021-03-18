Cenovus reports results of Series 1 and Series 2 First Preferred Shares conversion

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announces 274,160 of its 10,435,932 Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (Series 1 Shares) have been tendered for conversion on March 31, 2021, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 2 (Series 2 Shares) and 577,882 of its 1,564,068 Series 2 Shares have been tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Series 1 Shares.



As of March 31, 2021 Cenovus will have 10,739,654 Series 1 Shares and 1,260,346 Series 2 Shares issued and outstanding. The Series 1 Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CVE.PR.A and the Series 2 Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CVE.PR.B.