DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate DIC Asset AG: Subsequent lease signed for nearly 10,000 sqm in warehouse at a prime logistics location in Kerpen near Cologne 19.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 19 March 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, just managed to let, through its subsidiary RLI Investors GmbH, a unit of nearly 10,000 sqm at the logistics park on Wankelstrasse in Kerpen to Krüger Lagerlogistik GmbH (formerly GKK Logistik GmbH) right after the previous tenant moved out. The logistics park of around 30,000 sqm consists of three warehouse bays and is held in the portfolio of "RLI Logistics Fund - Germany I," an open-ended real estate special AIF administrated by the INTREAL third-party AIFM. The park is now fully occupied.

Krüger Lagerlogistik GmbH rented the warehouse in conjunction with its further expansion strategy because it is located in the immediate vicinity of the Kerpen-based company's principal place of business. The logistics firm moved into its new premises in early March, right after the previous tenant vacated them and after restructuring works were completed on short notice.

The logistics park is located at Wankelstrasse 13-15 and 17-19 in Kerpen-Sindorf, which is part of the greater Cologne logistics region and has direct access to the A4 and A61 motorways.



About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 225 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 10.3 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.