ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

19.03.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2020

(Hamburg, 19 March 2021) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2020 on

Thursday, 25 March 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9434

Confirmation Code: 8053015

The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20210325/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
 


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176894

 
DGAP-News ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Annual Report ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE 19.03.2021 / 09:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Invitation to the conference …

