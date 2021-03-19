 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Naya, a New-Home Community in Santa Clara, California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Naya, an enclave of new homes in a prime Silicon Valley location. The new community is situated in a quaint Santa Clara neighborhood just off of Highway 82 near US-101, Interstate 280 and Interstate 880, providing easy access to Silicon Valley’s major employers and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. Naya is also minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to Levi’s Stadium and outdoor recreation including hiking and biking in several area state parks, water sports on the San Francisco Bay and Santa Cruz’s world-famous beaches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005071/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Naya, a new-home community in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Naya, a new-home community in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The stylish three-story, townhome-style condominium homes showcase modern architecture and desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, private outdoor living spaces, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 1,800 square feet.

“Naya is an enclave of new homes in a prime Silicon Valley location,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s South Bay division. “The community offers customers a rare opportunity to purchase a new home in a quaint Santa Clara neighborhood. Naya also offers access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues, and is only a short drive to popular outdoor recreation.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Naya sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from low $1 million.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Naya, a New-Home Community in Santa Clara, California KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Naya, an enclave of new homes in a prime Silicon Valley location. The new community is situated in a quaint Santa Clara neighborhood just off of Highway 82 near US-101, Interstate 280 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tustin, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable West Las Vegas
12.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Silver Ridge at Rocking K, a New Home Community in Southern Arizona’s Newest Master-Plan
12.03.21
KB Home Expands to Charlotte Market and Names Bill Kiselick as Division President
12.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of La Cresta at Sycamore Hills, a New Townhome Community in Highly Desirable Upland, California
11.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montalado, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas
10.03.21
KB Home to Release 2021 First Quarter Earnings on March 24, 2021
05.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lighthouse, a New-Home Community in a Prime Orange County Location
25.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Adobe Ranch, a New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
24.02.21
KB Home and the Well Living Lab Unveil New “Healthy Living” Concept Home in Phoenix, Arizona
22.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bremerton, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas