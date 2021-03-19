Bragg Enters Switzerland with Grand Casino Luzern

With the most extensive online casino operation in Switzerland, Grand Casino Luzern operates the mycasino.ch brand and holds close to a 40 per cent market share. Mycasino.ch customers now have access to the entire games portfolio from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partner GAMOMAT, including top-performing titles Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book and Take 5.

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology platform provider Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has now entered Switzerland, going live with Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand.

Grand Casino Luzern is the first Swiss operator to launch with ORYX’s content, with a number of other agreements soon to be announced. The launch with Grand Casino Luzern is the latest in a series of ORYX agreements in Croatia, Romania, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and the US that will allow ORYX to diversify its global footprint and expand quickly outside of its core markets.

ORYX was last year awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, which is used as a regulation benchmark in Switzerland. The supplier is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.

“Switzerland is a very exciting young market and we are pleased to take our content live with Grand Casino Luzern,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “This marks the beginning of our venture in Switzerland, and we couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the leading operator in the market. We look forward to further establishing our presence in the country and providing players with our premium content.”

“Following a very smooth integration process we’re thrilled to now offer GAMOMAT’s proven content to our player base,” said Wolfgang Bliem, CEO at Grand Casino Luzern. “Our business continues to go from strength to strength and our offering has been further improved by our partnership with ORYX.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.