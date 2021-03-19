 

US FDA approves Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Allschwil, Switzerland – March 19, 2021

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) was informed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the new drug application (NDA) for PonvoryTM (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.

Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:
“This is good news for adult patients with multiple sclerosis who can now benefit from a new therapy. In clinical trials, oral ponesimod has demonstrated superior clinical efficacy versus a commonly prescribed oral medication in reducing the frequency of relapses and the number of new or enlarging lesions as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). I’m very proud of our research and development team that discovered ponesimod and designed the clinical program. I send my best wishes to the Janssen team for a successful launch of PonvoryTM.”

Idorsia and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, have entered into a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod. Under the terms of the revenue-sharing agreement, Idorsia is entitled to receive quarterly payments of 8% of the net sales of ponesimod products from Actelion.

For further details please read the full announcement from Janssen available at https://www.janssen.com/us/news-center.

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 900 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.


