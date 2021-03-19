Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2021 First-Quarter Cash Dividend

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.91 billion at December 31, 2020, today announced that it has approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, which is a 6.3% increase over the first quarter dividend of 2020. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.