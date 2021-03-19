 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Power Management Technology Portfolio with Cornell Dubilier’s High Energy Storage, Pulse Discharge Capacitors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

LAFOX, Ill., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today it is now offering Cornell Dubilier’s new high-energy storage pulse capacitors.

Highly customizable, Cornell Dubilier’s pulse capacitors are designed to deliver large amounts of energy in short bursts, providing excellent high-energy storage for applications with high voltage charge/discharge cycles. These capacitors are available in either a dry epoxy or oil-impregnated construction and come in a variety of terminal options with a broad range of plastic or metal packaging.

With voltage ratings to 100 kV, peak discharge current ratings to 250 kA, these low inductance devices are designed for user-specified life. Cornell Dubilier offers unparalleled expertise in the design and manufacture of customized high energy storage and pulse discharge capacitors for life-saving medical devices, industrial lasers, research and development, and critical military applications.

“We are proud to work alongside Cornell Dubilier,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Pairing our design-in capabilities with its high-quality products and strong technical team, we can provide an ideal solution to our power management customers.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“These specialized capacitors are the next step towards providing optimal performance while meeting customers’ strict requirements,” said Jim Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Cornell Dubilier. “Our partnership with Richardson Electronics expands our touch to the global customer base they are focused on.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com 


Richardson Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Power Management Technology Portfolio with Cornell Dubilier’s High Energy Storage, Pulse Discharge Capacitors LAFOX, Ill., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today it is now offering Cornell Dubilier’s new high-energy storage pulse capacitors. Highly customizable, Cornell Dubilier’s pulse capacitors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Renewable Power Generation Resources in the USA
25.02.21
Expansion of RF/Microwave Continues with Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Now Offering Microwave Filters from 3RWave
19.02.21
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Support for EV Wireless Charging Solutions with Celem’s HTC Series of High Temperature Capacitors