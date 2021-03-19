 

DGAP-News GK Software SE reports sharp rise in profits in the 2020 fiscal year - EBITDA margin at 16 percent

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.03.2021, 16:30  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
GK Software SE reports sharp rise in profits in the 2020 fiscal year - EBITDA margin at 16 percent

19.03.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Preliminary figures show a rise in EBITDA of 51 percent to 18.5 million euros
  • Transformation to a cloud company picks up speed

GK Software SE is fully in line with its forecast for the 2020 fiscal year and has succeeded in substantially increasing its earnings. According to preliminary figures, its EBITDA reached a level of 18.5 million euros. This is more than one and a half times the previous year's result of 12.3 million euros (up 51 percent). Despite the restrictions on sales caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, revenue continued to rise to 117.5 million euros, of which 110 million euros was generated by the CLOUD4RETAIL product platform. This raised EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 18.5 million euros, equivalent to a 15.7 percent margin on revenue. This is an impressive display of the company's success in achieving the goals of its efficiency and profitability improvement program.

Despite the restrictions, GK Software was able to acquire eleven new clients on four continents for its core solutions in the 2020 fiscal year. Additionally, three other existing clients decided to switch to CLOUD4RETAIL - OmniPOS in the past year. For the first time, a total of four customers are using the SaaS offering of our core solution CLOUD4RETAIL. Deutsche Fiskal was also extremely successful in attracting new clients, with more than 100 clients opting for its cloud solutions.

The most important development in the fiscal year was the conclusion of SaaS contracts with a minimum order volume of roughly 50 million euros, with terms ranging from three to ten years in most cases. In the classic license business, sales of around seven million euros were generated. For the Executive Board, this indicates a shift toward the cloud business, which it expects to account for an increasingly large share in the years to come.

Seite 1 von 3


GK Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GK Software SE reports sharp rise in profits in the 2020 fiscal year - EBITDA margin at 16 percent DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results GK Software SE reports sharp rise in profits in the 2020 fiscal year - EBITDA margin at 16 percent 19.03.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Haupt-Trikotsponsor von Manchester United
exceet Group SCA: Financial Results 2020_Media Release
DGAP-News: Baader Bank auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to Become New Principal Shirt Partner of Manchester United Football Club
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer Announce New Principal Shirt Partnership
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE veräußert Tochterunternehmen e-Spirit AG an CrownPeak Technology Inc. / Strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One veräußert gesamtes Seecontainer-Portfolio und konzentriert sich auf Rail-Geschäft / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoFocus veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: GK Software SE mit starkem Gewinnsprung im Geschäftsjahr 2020 - EBITDA-Marge bei 16 Prozent (deutsch)
16:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: GK Software SE mit starkem Gewinnsprung im Geschäftsjahr 2020 - EBITDA-Marge bei 16 Prozent
16.03.21
DGAP-News: GK Software mit Innovationsoffensive in der Cloud - Entwicklung von GK SPOT, der ersten nativen Cloud-basierten Big Data-Lösung für den Einzelhandel (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-News: GK Software with an innovation offensive in the cloud development of GK SPOT, the first native, cloud-based big data solution for the retail sector
16.03.21
DGAP-News: GK Software mit Innovationsoffensive in der Cloud - Entwicklung von GK SPOT, der ersten nativen Cloud-basierten Big Data-Lösung für den Einzelhandel
26.02.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: GK Software SE (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
471
GK Software