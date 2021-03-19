 

Ready Capital Corporation and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Announce Completion of Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 21:15  |  83   |   |   

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) (“Anworth”) jointly announced today that they have completed the previously announced merger pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 6, 2020, by and among Ready Capital, Anworth and RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital (the “Merger Agreement”). As of the closing of trading on March 19, 2021, Anworth ceased to be publicly traded and its common stock and preferred stock was suspended from trading on the NYSE. The combined company will conduct business under the name “Ready Capital Corporation” and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RC.”

Each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Anworth (“Anworth Common Stock”) (other than shares held by Ready Capital or Merger Sub or by any wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital, Merger Sub or Anworth, which were automatically cancelled and retired and ceased to exist) was converted into the right to receive from Ready Capital (i) 0.1688 newly issued shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital (the “Ready Capital Common Stock”) plus (ii) $0.61 in cash. No fractional shares of Ready Capital Common Stock were issued in the merger, and the value of any fractional interests to which a former holder of Anworth Common Stock is otherwise entitled will be paid in cash.

Additionally, at the effective time of the merger, (i) each outstanding share of 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Anworth was converted into the right to receive one newly issued share of newly designated 8.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital, (ii) each outstanding share of 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Anworth was converted into the right to receive one newly issued share of newly designated 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital, and (iii) each outstanding share of 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Anworth was converted into the right to receive one newly issued share of newly designated 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital.

