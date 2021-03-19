PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices Public Offering of $100.0 Million 4.25% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. JMP Securities LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% unsecured notes due 2026. The notes will mature on April 1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s option at any time at par plus a make-whole premium, if applicable, provided that the notes may be redeemed at par three months prior to their maturity. The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. expects to use the net proceeds from selling securities from this offering to reduce outstanding obligations under its credit facility, to invest in new or existing portfolio companies or for other general corporate or strategic purposes.

Other Information

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. before investing. The pricing term sheet dated March 18, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 18, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated January 29, 2020, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

PFLT’s shelf registration statement is on file and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents PFLT has filed with the SEC for more complete information about PFLT and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.