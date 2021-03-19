 

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices Public Offering of $100.0 Million 4.25% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 21:05  |  56   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% unsecured notes due 2026. The notes will mature on April 1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s option at any time at par plus a make-whole premium, if applicable, provided that the notes may be redeemed at par three months prior to their maturity. The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. JMP Securities LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. expects to use the net proceeds from selling securities from this offering to reduce outstanding obligations under its credit facility, to invest in new or existing portfolio companies or for other general corporate or strategic purposes.

Other Information
Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. before investing. The pricing term sheet dated March 18, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 18, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated January 29, 2020, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

PFLT’s shelf registration statement is on file and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents PFLT has filed with the SEC for more complete information about PFLT and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices Public Offering of $100.0 Million 4.25% Unsecured Notes Due 2026 NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% unsecured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Neptune Signs LOI on a 5MW Solar, Wind and Gas Bitcoin Mining Facility With Link Global and ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share