 

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

SARASOTA, Fla., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable on April 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com


