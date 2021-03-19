 

Paysign to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and payment processing, will discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Participant details are as follows:

U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988

International dial-in: 201.389.0923

Webcast: Click Here

 

Replay:

Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415

Conference ID: 13716772

The replay will be available until June 25, 2021.

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs and integrated payment processing services designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Incorporated in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption, and improve customer, employee, and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

