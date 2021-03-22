Lazard Fintech Acquisition Corp. I and Lazard Healthcare Acquisition Corp. I File Registration Statements for Initial Public Offerings

The proposed offering by LFTA is separate from the proposed offering by LHCA, and neither proposed offering is conditioned upon the other. Each offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when any offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of any offering.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that each of Lazard Fintech Acquisition Corp. I (“LFTA”) and Lazard Healthcare Acquisition Corp. I (“LHCA”) have publicly filed registration statements on Form S-1 (the “LFTA Registration Statement” and “LHCA Registration Statement”, respectively) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to each of their proposed initial public offerings of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. LFTA intends to apply to list the units on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LFTAU”. LHCA intends to apply to list the units on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LHCAU”.

LFTA and LHCA are each newly organized blank check companies, incorporated as Cayman Islands exempted companies for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. LFTA believes high growth private companies in the financial technology industry present particularly attractive investment opportunities, though it will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company. LHCA believes high growth private companies in the healthcare industry present particularly attractive investment opportunities, though it will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for both proposed offerings, and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to both LFTA and LHCA.

The proposed offering by LFTA will be made only by means of an LFTA prospectus, which forms a part of the LFTA Registration Statement. The proposed offering by LHCA will be made only by means of an LHCA prospectus, which forms a part of the LHCA Registration Statement. Copies of the LFTA Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed LFTA offering, and copies of the LHCA Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed LHCA offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of either prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.