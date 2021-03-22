Humana Announces Plan for CFO Transition

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Brian Kane will be transitioning from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue broader career goals. To ensure a smooth transition, Kane has agreed to remain in his current role through June 1, 2021, and then serve in an advisory role through the end of the year.

“We sincerely thank Brian for his invaluable contributions to Humana over the years,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has been an instrumental member of the leadership team, helping to formulate and drive the Company’s strategy and create significant shareholder value over his seven-year career with Humana. In addition to exhibiting strong financial acumen as CFO, Brian has had direct oversight of the Company’s care delivery organization, which has seen a meaningful turnaround at Conviva Care Solutions and significant innovation and organic growth at Partners in Primary Care. Today, combined operations include 170 senior-focused clinics serving more than 250,000 patients with approximately $2.5 billion in revenue, one of the largest organizations of its kind in the nation.”

“Among his many contributions, Brian brought rigor to his role and the creation of a strong financial capability—not only through sophisticated fiscal and ongoing operational discipline, but also by developing a deep bench of talent within our finance organization to drive this discipline forward. We wish Brian the very best in his next chapter,” said Broussard.

Speaking to the transition plans, Kane said, “I’m proud of what Humana has accomplished in a period of rapid transformation. I know that under Bruce’s leadership and with support of the outstanding team across the organization, the Company is well positioned to continue executing on its strategic plans and delivering shareholder value in the coming years. It’s been an honor to serve the members of Humana, and I am grateful to have worked with so many talented colleagues. I am fully committed to a seamless transition in the coming months.”