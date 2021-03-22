Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.01 to $0.43 per Share for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2021

“We are very pleased that our strong track record, healthy credit profile, robust deal pipeline, and ongoing asset growth continue to generate strong financial performance in support of a program of paying and increasing quarterly dividends,” said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment. “Our dividend strategy is consistent with our overall approach to managing risk conservatively, while pursuing long-term growth and credit quality.”

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR ) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021, payable on April 22, 2021, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2021. This is an increase of $0.01 per share from last quarter.

This is the first dividend declared in fiscal year 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2020, $0.41 per share for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 and $0.40 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2020. Total dividends declared for the fiscal years 2019 and 2018, were $2.06 per share and $1.90 per share, respectively.

Shareholders will have the option to receive payment of the dividend in cash or receive shares of common stock pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). Saratoga Investment shareholders who hold their shares with a broker must affirmatively instruct their brokers prior to the record date if they prefer to receive this dividend, and future dividends, in common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be delivered shall be determined by dividing the total dollar amount by 95% of the average of the market prices per share at the close of trading on the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding (and including) the payment date.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-3 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.