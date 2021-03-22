AXIS Insurance Welcomes Cyber Senior Underwriters in Bermuda and U.S.
AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of two underwriters to its Global Cyber and Technology team. Alex White has joined AXIS as a Senior Underwriter, Global Cyber and Technology, and will focus on Cyber and Technology Errors and Omissions (E&O) risks in the Bermuda market. Jeff Bayer joined as Senior Underwriter, U.S. Cyber and Technology and will focus on Cyber and Technology E&O risks for small and medium-sized enterprises in the U.S.
“We continue to strengthen the position of our Cyber and Technology business with the addition of two highly experienced underwriters in Alex and Jeff as we develop relevant products for the cyber threat landscape,” said Dan Trueman, Global Head of Cyber and Technology at AXIS Insurance. “Both Alex and Jeff bring significant underwriting expertise and knowledge of their markets to support our brokers and will be valued members of our team as we address complex risks in the marketplace.”
Mr. White has nearly 10 years’ experience in underwriting and brokering Errors and Omissions and joins AXIS from Allied World where he was a Cyber/E&O Senior Underwriter. He previously worked as a broker at Aon.
Mr. Bayer joins AXIS from Hartford Steam Boiler (a Munich Re company), where he was a Cyber Senior Underwriter. He has more than 20 years of specialty insurance experience, having previously held positions in underwriting, claims and business development.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.
Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005035/en/Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare