AXIS Insurance Welcomes Cyber Senior Underwriters in Bermuda and U.S.

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of two underwriters to its Global Cyber and Technology team. Alex White has joined AXIS as a Senior Underwriter, Global Cyber and Technology, and will focus on Cyber and Technology Errors and Omissions (E&O) risks in the Bermuda market. Jeff Bayer joined as Senior Underwriter, U.S. Cyber and Technology and will focus on Cyber and Technology E&O risks for small and medium-sized enterprises in the U.S.

“We continue to strengthen the position of our Cyber and Technology business with the addition of two highly experienced underwriters in Alex and Jeff as we develop relevant products for the cyber threat landscape,” said Dan Trueman, Global Head of Cyber and Technology at AXIS Insurance. “Both Alex and Jeff bring significant underwriting expertise and knowledge of their markets to support our brokers and will be valued members of our team as we address complex risks in the marketplace.”