 

Brookfield Asset Management Appoints Calin Rovinescu as Senior Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:45  |  42   |   |   

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the appointment of Calin Rovinescu as a Senior Advisor within its global private equity group.        

Mr. Rovinescu is a seasoned global executive, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, Canada’s largest domestic and international airline and among the 20 largest airlines in the world, before retiring in February 2021. During his 12-year tenure leading the company, he oversaw its transformation into a global aviation leader offering an extensive worldwide network, while winning numerous customer awards and delivering strong financial results and stock market performance.

As Senior Advisor, Mr. Rovinescu will actively support Brookfield’s private equity group, and Brookfield more broadly, in sourcing and executing on attractive global investment opportunities, with a particular focus on the aviation and aerospace sectors, and implementing operations-oriented value creation opportunities across its portfolio companies.

“Calin is a highly accomplished executive with demonstrated capabilities in leading effective business transformations and delivering strong financial performance,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield’s Private Equity Group. “His insights and expertise will be tremendously beneficial to our team, and we are delighted to have him join us.”

“I’m pleased to join Brookfield’s private equity group and look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build on its long track record of investing in, strengthening, and growing high quality businesses over the long term,” said Mr. Rovinescu.

Prior to his role leading Air Canada, Mr. Rovinescu served as the company’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, and as its Chief Restructuring Officer. He was previously a co-founder and Principal of an independent investment bank and, prior to that, practiced business law as a Managing Partner at one of Canada's leading law firms.

He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Scotiabank and BCE Inc. and serves as Chancellor at the University of Ottawa. He was formerly Chair of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board and of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association. He was recently appointed a Senior Advisor to Teneo, a CEO advisory firm. Mr. Rovinescu is a member of the Order of Canada.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Claire Holland
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com 		Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

Brookfield Asset Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Asset Management Appoints Calin Rovinescu as Senior Advisor BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the appointment of Calin Rovinescu as a Senior Advisor within its global private equity group.         Mr. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Early Warning Release
15.03.21
3 Top-Dividendenaktien für März
02.03.21
Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares
26.02.21
Early Warning Release

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.07.20
13
Brookfield Asset Management