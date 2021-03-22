 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Follow-on Order for More Than $1.0 Million for Military X-band SSPAs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

March 22, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, received a contract valued at more than $1.0 million for X-band SSPA/BUCs for transportable military satellite communications (“satcom”) ground systems.

X-band is set aside for government satellite service, primarily military applications that require low interference, low rain-fade, and small terminal size, even if data rates are limited. One of the major challenges of X-band is that, unlike other satcom bands, the receive band is adjacent to the transmit band, making it critical that any RF leakage be extremely low to avoid interfering with the receive signal. Xicom’s X-band amplifiers and BUCs are optimized for this challenging low leakage requirement as well as being high in power density, highly efficient and compact. They are ideal for fixed, transportable, manpack, and mobile military applications.

“Comtech is the industry leader in X-band SSPAs and BUCs. We have invested heavily to build out a comprehensive X-band product line to support military fixed and transportable terminals with the most challenging performance and environmental requirements,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "Our end-customer remains pleased with the outstanding technical performance and reliability of these Comtech BUCs, and we are proud of our track-record on this critical military program.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Follow-on Order for More Than $1.0 Million for Military X-band SSPAs March 22, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, received a contract valued at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
11.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
11.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Updates Its Financial Targets for Fiscal 2021
10.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.1 Million in Orders for Statewide Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
08.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million in Orders for Satellite Modems and Optimization Equipment
05.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results on March 11th
03.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Closes Strategic Acquisition of UHP Networks Inc.
24.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Fast Tracking Ground Station Antenna System Contract from NASA Glenn Research Center
23.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.8 Million Contract for High-Power Amplifier Systems
22.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Contract for 21.5m Radome from Commercial Space Company

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.08.20
3
allgemeine bewertung der comtech